Step inside the World Dairy Expo in Madison

The World Dairy Expo is on in Madison, and if the lines outside the grilled cheese tent are any indication, it’s a full crowd.

Organizers say they’re expecting roughly 2,500 cows and 50,000 visitors from around the world this week at the Alliant Energy Center.

TMJ4 talked to attendees, vendors, and farmers showing their cattle. For a glimpse inside, check out the video above.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error