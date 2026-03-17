State Sen. Van Wanggaard announces retirement, will not seek reelection

Republican State Sen. Van Wanggaard of Racine announced he will not seek reelection, ending a legislative career that began in 2010.

In a statement to TMJ4, Wanggaard said he is torn between his desire to continue serving and the recognition that it is time to step away.

Watch: State Sen. Wanggaard is stepping down:

State Sen. Wanggaard announces retirement

"In my heart I desperately want to run again," Wanggaard said, later adding "my head is telling me it's time to retire."

Wanggaard was first elected to the state Senate in 2010 and was reelected in 2014, 2018, and 2022. He currently serves as chairman of the majority caucus. He will be 78 years old at the end of his current term.

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