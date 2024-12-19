'She really cared fiercely for the people she loved': Remembering Madison teacher Erin West

MADISON, Wis. — The memorial of crosses, flowers, and balloons outside Abundant Life Christian School continues to grow.

It honors the lives of freshman student Rubi Vergara and teacher Erin West.

On the surface, 42-year-old Erin West was a wife of 20 years, a mother of three girls, and a teacher.

Abundant Life Christian School Erin West

Her friends tell TMJ4 her kindness and character made her so much more than that.

After news of her tragic death, tributes for Erin quickly began pouring in on social media.

Lifelong friends told TMJ4 that Erin was a true gift and a blessing—a woman devoted to her Christian faith and service.

In a statement, Abundant Life Christian School said in part, "ALCS is a better school for the work of Erin West. She brought her love of Jesus and love of people to our staff and school family, all wrapped in a hug and topped with a smile."

Watch: Remembering Erin West: Friends share what made the Madison teacher so special

Remembering Madison teacher Erin West

Nate Kaloupek served alongside Erin at Doxa Church in Madison. He tells TMJ4 over the phone that Erin's compassion was evident in every aspect of her life.

"She was a woman of deep feeling. She felt things deeply and shared that feeling and that love and that emotion," said Kaloupek.

Trisha Jean Photography/Trisha Jean Photography Nate Kaloupek, friend of Erin West.

"She really cared fiercely for the people she loved. One of the things that people have been bringing up, and people are going to miss, is how much she truly cared for people and put herself out to serve other people."

Kaloupek said his own family was often touched by Erin's generosity and energy.

"She's fun and spunky too, you know? That care would just continue to shine in situations with people. I'm sure her students felt that, and as part of her church family, we felt that, too."

Erin's memorial will take place at Doxa Church on the 23rd.

The service will be live-streamed on the church's website.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error