President Joe Biden coming to Wisconsin on Friday

MADISON, Wisc. — President Joe Biden is coming back to Wisconsin.

His campaign says the president will visit Madison on Friday, his second stop in the capital city this year.

The president will visit Pennsylvania, another swing state on Sunday.

He last stopped in Madison in April to promote his student loan debt relief plan.

