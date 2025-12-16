MADISON, Wis. — Tuesday marks one year since a deadly shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison claimed two lives and forever changed the school community.

On the morning of Dec. 16, 2024, 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow carried a gun into a classroom during study hall period with students from different grades. Rupnow opened fire, killing fellow student 14-year-old Rubi Vergara and 42-year-old teacher Erin West.

Six others were injured in the shooting. Rupnow died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Watch: Abundant Life Christian School marks one-year anniversary of deadly shooting

One year later, Abundant Life Christian School remembers victims of deadly shooting

The shooter's father, Jeffrey Rupnow, is still awaiting trial. He's facing two felony counts of intent to sell a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 and one felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

The Abundant Life Christian School shooter was found with two guns that were registered to Jeffrey Rupnow. Investigators say he gave his daughter the combination to the safe where the guns were stored.

Morry Gash/AP Supporters sign crosses during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School.

Ahead of Tuesday's anniversary, former and current principals of Abundant Life Christian School released a message to the community.

"We remember those we lost... and we continue to pray for all those who are still healing," Doug Butler, former ACLS principal, said.

"We're grateful for others that have come along to comfort us. As we continue healing and trauma recovery, we want to thank you and coming alongside us as we continue in this journey," current principal Jennifer Rae said.

Classes will be in session Tuesday, and the school will be observing a day of honor and service.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

