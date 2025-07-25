Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley preparing to enter Wisconsin governor's race

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced Friday that he’ll be taking steps toward entering the Wisconsin governor’s race “in the weeks ahead,” according to a release from the Office of the County Executive.

His announcement comes just a day after Gov. Tony Evers announced in a video posted to his X account that he will not seek a third term as Wisconsin's governor.

READ ALSO: Tony Evers will not seek a third term as governor of Wisconsin

Evers was first elected governor in 2018, defeating incumbent Gov. Scott Walker by fewer than 30,000 votes.

Crowley released the following statement regarding his plan to enter the race for governor:

"Today, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley released the following statement regarding Governor Tony Evers’ announcement that he would not seek a third term:

“Governor Tony Evers has been a steady, principled leader during some of the most turbulent times in Wisconsin’s history. He protected our democracy when it was under siege. He defended public education when it was on the chopping block. And he governed with integrity, decency, and a deep belief in doing what’s right—not what’s politically easy.

“I’ve been proud to work alongside Governor Evers, and I’ve seen firsthand how his leadership has made a real difference in people’s lives across Wisconsin. From expanding access to affordable healthcare to standing up for reproductive rights to investing in our communities, his impact will be felt for generations.

“As he steps away from the Governor’s race, I want to thank him for his service, his friendship, and his unwavering commitment to the people of Wisconsin.

“I care deeply about the direction Wisconsin takes from here. It is more important than ever that Wisconsin continues to have strong leadership. In the weeks ahead, I will be taking steps toward entering the race for Governor. The stakes are simply too high to sit on the sidelines.

“Governor Evers has laid a strong foundation. I believe it’s our responsibility to build on that progress—and I look forward to engaging in that conversation with the people of Wisconsin.”

In May 2020, David Crowley became the youngest county executive in the history of Milwaukee County and the first Black leader elected to serve in the role. On April 2, 2024, County Executive Crowley was reelected to a second term with 85% of the vote, according to his website.

Watch: Tony Evers will not seek a third term as governor of Wisconsin

Tony Evers will not seek a third term as governor of Wisconsin

Crowley attended Bay View High School and recently earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

He lives in Milwaukee with his wife, Ericka, and their three daughters.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error