Nearly two decades after dropping out, County Executive among new UWM graduates

MILWAUKEE — Nearly two decades after dropping out, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, 38, celebrated earning his degree.

Crowley was a commencement speaker at the ceremony and now has a degree in Community Engagement and Education.

Tahleel Mohieldin David Crowley is a Milwaukee County Executive.

"It's just a great honor but I'm glad it's over,” Crowley said. “I would tell anyone it was definitely a challenge.”

The father of three told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that it took a lot of sacrifices to accomplish the long-overdue goal, juggling his many hats: father, husband, politician, and student.

“One of the first articles that came out when I became the County Executive was the fact that I was the third County Executive not to have a college degree,” he recalled. “While it wasn’t necessarily a scathing thing, it put it in perspective that I need to be thinking about my own future.”

Crowley said though he’s got a great job, he doesn’t want to be limited.

“Whenever I decide to move away from politics or who’s to say I won’t lose an election, I don’t want this to be the only thing that I know,” he explained. “I don’t want me not having a college degree to be the glass ceiling over my head moving forward.”

More than advancing his own career aspirations, Crowley hopes to inspire others.

He wants people of all ages to see his experience as an encouragement to bet on themselves and move forward through education.

Crowley said the degree is also an opportunity to honor his late mother who always pushed him to go back to school and emphasized the importance of education.

Tahleel Mohieldin Courtney Gardner is graduating with her masters in social work.

For fellow graduates like Courtney Gardner, who earned a master’s in social work, Crowley has already made an impact.

“I think it was very inspiring,” Gardner said. “It feels good having someone who works with Milwaukee County speak at our commencement but also having a person of color who's had such a significant role."

Tahleel Mohieldin Kaye Van Susteren-Wedesky graduated with a bachelors in communication.

Graduate Kaye Van Sustern-Wedesky just graduated with a bachelor’s in communication and said she, too, was thrilled to see Crowley on stage.

"I was stoked when they announced David Crowley would be speaking and graduating,” Van Sustern-Wedesky said. “He did an amazing job speaking, no surprise.”

Crowley was first elected in 2020 as the youngest and first black county executive in Milwaukee County history after serving in the Wisconsin State Assembly between 2017 and 2020.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip