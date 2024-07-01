Milwaukee area voters to choose between two Democrats for Senate

MADISON, Wis. — For some Milwaukee area voters, Tuesday is Election Day.

A special primary to fill a vacant seat in the 4th Senate District has voters choosing between two Milwaukee Democrats who currently serve in the state Assembly.

State Reps. LaKeshia Myers and Dora Drake are running to finish the term of former state Sen. Lena Taylor, who took an appointment as a Milwaukee County judge earlier this year.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 2, and both candidates will be on the ballot again in August when they’re competing for a full term in office.

To learn more about each candidate, see their conversations with TMJ4 here.

