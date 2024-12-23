Memorial service for Madison Teacher Erin West to be held today

MADISON, Wis. — The memorial service for Madison school teacher Erin West will be held today at Doxa Church. West tragically lost her life in the school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School last week.

Funeral Service Details

The church is located at 2700 Novation Parkway, Madison. The service will begin at noon today. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.



Erin West Remembered as a True Gift and Blessing

West, 42, was a wife of 20 years, a mother of three girls, and a teacher. Lifelong friends told TMJ4 that Erin was a true gift and a blessing—devoted to her Christian faith and service. Last week, a member of Doxa Church shared with TMJ4 how her kindness and character impacted many.

"She really cared fiercely for the people she loved,” said Nate Kaloupek, who served alongside Erin at Doxa Church. “One of the things that people have been bringing up, and people are going to miss, is how much she truly cared for people and put herself out to serve others."

You can watch that story in the video player below:

Remembering Madison teacher Erin West

West's impact as a teacher shined through in a statement released by Abundant Life Christian School, which said in part:

"ALCS is a better school because of the work of Erin West. She brought her love of Jesus and love of people to our staff and school family, all wrapped in a hug and topped with a smile." -Abundant Life Christian School

Funeral Service Livestream Details

The funeral service will be live-streamed. You can watch it by clicking here.

