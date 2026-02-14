Measles case confirmed in Madison hotel visitor, Wisconsin DHS warns of potential exposure

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Public Health Madison & Dane County are jointly investigating a case of measles confirmed in an out-of-state traveler who stayed in a Madison hotel during their infectious period.

The investigation identified the exposure location as the Holiday Inn Express at 5150 High Crossing Blvd. According to DHS, if you were at the hotel from Friday, Feb. 6, from 12 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., you may have been exposed to measles.

The latest case is not linked to current confirmed cases in Waukesha County and Dane County, according to DHS.

Anyone exposed to measles could expect symptoms to start 10 to 21 days after exposure — between Feb. 16 and Feb. 27, 2026 — and should check their measles-mumps-rubella vaccination status as soon as possible, according to DHS.

What to do if you think you were exposed

If you develop any symptoms of measles, the department recommends the following:



Stay home.

Do not go to work, school, shopping or use public transportation.

Call your doctor’s office or clinic before visiting so staff can take precautions to prevent exposing other patients to the virus.

DHS and Public Health Madison & Dane County are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Due to privacy concerns, the department said it will not release additional personal identifying or health information.

