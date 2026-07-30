Mandela Barnes drops out of the Democratic primary for Wisconsin governor

MADISON — Mandela Barnes has dropped out of the Democratic primary for Wisconsin governor.

"Last night I had a very difficult conversation with my staff," Barnes announced in a social media video. "Now we're incredibly proud of all the things that we've accomplished and all the resources that we have raised to spread our message. But it's become very clear who our nominee is going to be."

Barnes did not officially endorse anyone in his post.

Rep. Francesca Hong has widened her lead in the Democratic primary, according to the most recent Marquette Law School poll.

"Now it's our time to come together to focus our efforts on that one goal," Barnes said. "We have to do everything to beat Tom Tiffany. This is life or death for Wisconsinites who are losing their health care under a Trump administration."

Barnes is the third Democrat to withdraw from the race. Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez ended her run amid a campaign finance scandal two weeks ago, and former state economic development director Missy Hughes dropped out in July.

After Rodriguez ended her campaign, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley rejoined the race with the endorsement of Gov. Tony Evers.

The primary is Aug. 11; however, early voting is already well underway. More than 117,000 absentee ballots had been returned by Wednesday when a judge ruled that absentee ballots cast for candidates no longer running cannot be voided.

The winner of the Democratic primary is expected to face U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who faces only nominal opposition in the Republican primary.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error