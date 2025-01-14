MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans are preparing for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next week.

State Republican Party leader Brian Schimming, who played a key role in the victory, will attend the January 20 event.

José Luis Villegas/AP Former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool)

"We carried Wisconsin for the presidential ticket for only the second time in the last 40 years. So, it's a big event in that respect, because we won," Schimming said.

Preparations were already underway for the big event in D.C. when I was there last week.

This will be the nation’s 60th inauguration, but Trump becomes only the second president in history to serve nonconsecutive terms in the White House. The last time that happened was in the late 1800s with Grover Cleveland.

Watch: 'It's a big event': Wisconsin Republicans prepare for Trump's inauguration

Republicans indicate Trump plans to sign 100 executive orders in his first week while pushing for fast legislation on other campaign promises.

"It's a trick to stitch all of that together, but if there's someone who can do it, it's Donald Trump," said the longtime state Republican Party operative.

TMJ4 News State Republican Party leader Brian Schimming.

The new administration includes a Wisconsin connection with Trump’s pick of Sean Duffy for Transportation Secretary. Senate confirmation hearings for the former Wisconsin congressman are Wednesday.

Evan Vucci/AP President Donald Trump, jokes with, from left, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., and Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y. in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, after the president signed House Joint Resolution 41. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"I think it's huge," Schimming said. "It's huge because you have someone not only who knows those transportation issues, having been a member of Congress, but also somebody in the Cabinet, literally at the table in one of the biggest federal departments, who can lobby for Wisconsin and the Midwest."

Big expectations as the nation’s 47th president takes office.

