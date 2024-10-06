Gwen Walz to speak in Madison and Beloit Wednesday, October 9

According to a press release, the First Lady of Minnesota, Gwen Walz, is set to make two stops in Wisconsin Wednesday, Oct 9.

Her first stop will be in Beloit at 10 a.m., followed by a visit to Madison at 12 p.m.

This will mark Mrs. Walz's sixth and seventh campaign stops in Wisconsin since Governor Tim Walz joined the ticket.

