Watch Now
NewsState Capitol

Actions

Gwen Walz to speak in Madison and Beloit Wednesday, October 9

Election 2024 Walz
Bonnie Ryan/AP
Gwen Walz speaks at a campaign rally alongside her husband Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, left, and his former student Aubri Faustman at a campaign rally, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, at The Astro in La Vista, Neb. (AP Photo/Bonnie Ryan)
Election 2024 Walz
Posted

According to a press release, the First Lady of Minnesota, Gwen Walz, is set to make two stops in Wisconsin Wednesday, Oct 9.

Her first stop will be in Beloit at 10 a.m., followed by a visit to Madison at 12 p.m.

This will mark Mrs. Walz's sixth and seventh campaign stops in Wisconsin since Governor Tim Walz joined the ticket.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE PIC HARM VENHUIZEN.png

Meet your State Capitol reporter: Harm Venhuizen