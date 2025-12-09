Governor Evers signs 'Bradyn’s Law' to crack down on sextortion crimes

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed Assembly Bill 201, known as Bradyn’s Law, aimed at creating stronger penalties for sextortion in the state. The signing took place yesterday, with local lawmakers, school officials, and friends and family of Bradyn Bohn in attendance.

The legislation honors Bradyn Bohn, a 15‑year‑old student in the D.C. Everest School District in the Wausau area, who tragically died by suicide after falling victim to sextortion. The crime — which frequently targets teenage boys — involves perpetrators coercing victims into sending explicit images and then threatening to release them unless money is paid.

Bradyn’s case galvanized community members and legislators, leading to bipartisan support for the bill. Under Bradyn’s Law, sextortion will carry increased criminal penalties, giving law enforcement greater ability to investigate and prosecute offenders.

Governor Evers emphasized the importance of protecting young people from predatory online crimes, stating that the measure “sends a clear message that Wisconsin takes sextortion seriously.”

Advocates hope the law will not only punish perpetrators but also raise awareness among parents, students, and educators about the dangers of online exploitation.

