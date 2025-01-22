Gov. Tony Evers to deliver seventh State of the State Address on Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will outline his priorities for the year ahead, including plans to lower the cost of living and invest in mental health care, as he delivers his seventh annual State of the State Address in Madison on Wednesday evening.

Evers will use the address to highlight the benefits of tax cuts he and state lawmakers passed into law, tout low unemployment rates, and unveil a proposal to invest $300 million in student mental health, according to excerpts released ahead of his speech.

The governor will also address the higher costs of living brought on by inflation. Excerpts from his speech promise plans to lower costs for Wisconsin families, especially when it comes to child care and health care.

Evers faces an uphill battle to get any of his proposals across the finish line. Later this year, he’ll have to work with Republicans who control the Legislature to pass a new state budget. GOP lawmakers typically scrap the governor’s spending proposals and write their own version from scratch before sending it back to the governor, who can amend the budget with partial vetoes.

Republicans will deliver their response to the governor’s proposals after his address, which begins at 7 p.m.

