MADISON, Wis. — In the wake of tragedy, alumni of Abundant Life Christian School in Madison are organizing support for students and families who have been affected by the shooting that took place Monday.

Just hours after the shooting occurred, Adam Rostad, who lives in nearby Waunakee, began using an alumni Facebook group to collect the names of former students who were willing to donate food or gift cards. That list was more than 50 strong as of Tuesday morning, according to Rostad.

“I felt helpless – what can I do? And I just knew, I can at least cook something. I can at least get some gift cards,” he said. “And if I can do that, then I can tell other people that I’m going to do it, and maybe some other people will do it, too.”

Watch: Abundant Life alumni rally to support families in wake of shooting

Abundant Life Christian School alumni give back to support their School after tragedy

Rostad attended ALCS for all of elementary, middle, and high school. His grandfather, Rev. Warren Heckman, helped found the school decades ago while he was serving as pastor of the church affiliated with ALCS.

Rostad said that hearing about a mass shooting at their alma mater has been deeply painful for him and the other alumni he’s spoken with.

“I can close my eyes right now and be in every square inch of that room. I can be in every square inch of that room, and it’s horrifying,” he said.

The alumni group is now waiting for more details from the church and school to determine where their resources will be most useful. United Way of Dane County has also set up a recovery fund for people who want to donate to the school and its families. All of the money raised will go directly towards the school.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error