Gov. Tim Walz to hold rally in Racine today

Gov. Tim Walz will hold a rally in Racine today.

According to a release from the Harris-Walz campaign, the rally will take place just hours after Walz is expected to speak in Madison with former President Barack Obama.

Julia Nikhinson/AP Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz.

This visit marks the governor's sixth trip to Wisconsin since becoming Vice President Harris' running mate. Walz was recently in Green Bay with Govs. Tony Evers and Gretchen Whitmer to kick off their "Driving Forward" Blue Wall Bus Tour.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, center speaks as Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, left and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers listen at a campaign event Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Walz is set to speak in Racine at 6:45 p.m.

