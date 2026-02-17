Gov. Evers to deliver final State of the State address Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his eighth and final State of the State address Tuesday in the Assembly Chambers at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

His address will begin at 7 p.m. CST and will be livestreamed on TMJ4. Evers announced July 24, 2025, that he would not seek a third term as Wisconsin’s governor.

In September, Evers sat down with TMJ4’s chief political reporter Charles Benson to discuss his long career in education and his decision not to seek a third term.

You can watch that interview here.

