Gov. Evers slams Trump’s tariffs, says they could 'crush' Wisconsin industries

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump’s decision to launch a trade war with the United States’ three biggest trading partners, saying new tariffs could be devastating for Wisconsin industries.

“It’s a day that will live in infamy,” Evers said. “The steps that are being taken by the administration in Washington D.C., they’re gonna impact everybody’s life.”

Trump imposed a 25% tax on Tuesday on imports from Mexico and Canada. He also doubled a tariff on Chinese goods to 20%. Major retailers including Target and Best Buy are warning that the tariffs could lead to increased costs in their stores.

Trump has said the tariffs are meant to combat drug trafficking and illegal immigration into the U.S. However, the president has also suggested that the tariffs are a means to encourage more U.S.-based manufacturing.

Already on Tuesday, China and Mexico said they would bring tariffs against the U.S. in retaliation.

“It’s gonna impact our farmers,” Evers said. “Let’s just talk about cheese: We won’t be able to sell that… It’s a $1.8 billion industry and it’s going to be just crushed.”

New tariffs could cost Wisconsin’s economy upwards of $3 billion, according to estimates by Trade Partnership Worldwide.

Evers called for Congress to intervene.

“At the end of the day, we gotta get Congress to do something. That’s what they’re getting paid for. They’re doing absolutely nothing,” he said.

Trump is expected to talk more about the tariffs in his address to Congress on Tuesday night.

