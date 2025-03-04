What young Wisconsin voters are saying about President Trump's 'Golden Age' and 'pushy' agenda

Whirlwind doesn't begin to describe President Trump's first weeks in the White House. Administrations are usually measured by the first 100 days, but Tuesday's speech marks day 44 for Trump.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room at the White House.

Trump is the oldest person ever elected to run the country. However, for some Gen Z voters, like 20-year-old Cameron Merkel, Trump is their guy.

"I think what he brought was... the Golden Age of America is now here, right?" Merkel said.

Benson: What does that mean to you?

"I mean freedom—prosperity," he replied.

Twenty-six-year-old Elijah Armstead sees a businesslike style to Trump but worries about who will truly benefit.

Benson: Do you like his business approach to running the government?

Armstead: Yes, I do. Some of those things are needed. He's a, what's the word I'm trying to say? He's a real pushy guy. He doesn't take no for an answer.

Benson: You're not sure if that's good or bad yet?

"It might hurt us; it might not," he said.

Armstead, a graduate of Riverside University High School, has been working at Gee's Clipper for less than a year. He likes his job and voted for Kamala Harris.

Now, he worries about the impact of cuts or changes to federal programs.

Benson: Anything around diversity, equity, and inclusion—DEI—he's talked about eliminating those?

Elijah: I feel like a lot of those are important just because it impacts everybody—not just people of color but all people. It's important to see people as equal, not just by their skin color.

Merkel sees a president who will unleash an economy that benefits everyone but will occasionally say or do things that upset people.

He went to the Trump rally in Milwaukee just before Election Day. The West Bend High School graduate is now pursuing an accounting career and will soon be entering the workforce.

"He wants America first. That's his whole priority. So if putting America first means talking directly to the person or maybe leaving someone out of the conversation or speaking in a certain manner, so be it," Merkel said.

He believes Elon Musk is the right guy and that the Department of Government Efficiency is on the right track to get federal spending under control.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

"I have no problem with Elon Musk. If he's going to save us billions of dollars so taxpayers can have more money in their pockets, so be it," Merkel said.

But this is where our Gen Z voters strongly disagree.

Benson: What do you think of Elon Musk?

Elijah: I mean, I feel like he's also a businessman. I'm not too fond of the position he has right now with the power that he's been given.

President Trump has used lots of executive orders to jump-start his agenda. Tuesday, the nation will see what role he wants Congress to play.

