Former Wisconsin governor reflects on memories of Jimmy Carter, discusses his legacy

The nation is remembering and mourning the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

Carter's path to the presidency in the 1970s included stops in Wisconsin, where he met former Governor Marty Schreiber along the way.

Schreiber describes President Carter as down-to-earth, with a passion for serving others.

But he tells TMJ4’s Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson about one moment at the White House with the president that forever stands out in his mind.

Schreiber has met many people during his lifelong journey in and around politics.

"The first time I met Jimmy Carter was in Wisconsin. He came by to visit and spent really a day in Wisconsin," recalls Schreiber.

You could say Schreiber became governor thanks to Jimmy Carter, when Carter appointed then-Governor Pat Lucey as Ambassador to Mexico.

"What was so impressive about him is his ability to have sort of a direct contact with people, sort of reaching their heart and soul, just with a smile," said Schreiber.

Former Wisconsin governor recalls memories of Jimmy Carter

But one moment stands out above them all: a dinner for governors at the White House.

"Jimmy Carter asked Elaine to dance. And I'll tell you, it was quite something to see my wife with the President of the United States. And there was the Marine Corps Band."

Schreiber writes about it in his book about his wife’s battle with Alzheimer's.

There’s Elaine dancing with President Carter.

Benson: What do you remember about that photo? I can see the smile on your face already.

Schreiber: Well, first of all, it's hard to look at it without having so many flashes, so many memories flash through my mind for the beauty of my wife, Elaine.

The exact details of what was said or how it happened have faded, but the memory is still powerful.

Schreiber knows Carter's time in office was filled with challenges and setbacks, including high gas prices, record inflation, the Iran hostage crisis, and a failed rescue attempt—all for historians to sort out.

"But there’s another chapter, and that’s Jimmy Carter after the election," stressed Schreiber.

"I don’t think we ever had a president who did so much with a passion to help things become better, out of office."

The Jimmy Carter that Governor Schreiber remembers stands out for his humanitarian work around the world and here in Milwaukee with Habitat for Humanity, plus a post-presidency Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Schreiber believes that is Carter’s indisputable legacy.

"Bringing peace among nations, making our world more aware of hunger and homelessness, a passion, of wanting to do everything that he could in his power to make this nation, this world, a better place to live."

