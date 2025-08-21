Father of Madison school shooter to appear in court for bond hearing

MADISON — The father of the Abundant Life Christian School shooter is scheduled to return to court for a bond hearing Thursday.

Jeffrey Rupnow, 43, is accused of giving his 15-year-old daughter, Natalie, access to the firearms she used to kill a teacher and a student and injure six others before taking her own life in December 2024.

Police say they found two handguns in her possession, both registered to her father, but they believe she used only one in the shooting. Prosecutors allege Rupnow purchased the guns for his daughter despite being aware of her fascination with violence and fragile mental health.

During a hearing last month, a court commissioner found there was enough evidence to move forward with the three felony charges against him.

His bond hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., according to court records.

