Evers: 'Big Beautiful Bill' will cost Wisconsin taxpayers more than $284M, kick 270,000 off health coverage

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday released new estimates saying President Donald Trump’s signature legislation, the "Big Beautiful Bill," will increase costs for Wisconsin taxpayers by over $284 million in future budgets—$142 million annually— while forcing more than 270,000 Wisconsinites to lose their health insurance and tens of thousands of Wisconsinites to lose access to basic food necessities.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) last month released an initial analysis of Republicans' "Big Beautiful Bill," indicating the measure would have devastating impacts on access to basic health care and food services that Wisconsin seniors, families and children depend on every day. The Evers administration released a final analysis Thursday that included new estimates of the bill's economic and fiscal impact on Wisconsin taxpayers after the Trump administration shifted significant costs from the federal government to the states.

The Evers administration estimates those changes will require the Wisconsin State Legislature to approve nearly $70 million in new funding for the remainder of this biennium alone.

"I've been clear from the get-go that Republicans' so‑called 'big beautiful bill' is bad for Wisconsin — for the 270,000 people kicked off their health coverage and the tens of thousands of kids, seniors and families who won't be able to afford basic food necessities. And now, it's also clear this bill is just as bad for Wisconsin taxpayers, who will be forced to help foot the bill for Republicans' red‑tape requirements just to make it harder for folks to get the care they need and food to eat. Folks, there's nothing 'beautiful' about it," Gov. Evers said. "Wisconsinites shouldn't have to pay the price for a reckless Republican bill that's going to add trillions of dollars to our federal deficit and shift hundreds of millions of dollars in costs to hard‑working taxpayers, all so Republicans could pay for tax breaks for billionaires and big corporations. Wisconsinites aren't getting a fair shake from Republicans in Washington — that's plain as day."

According to the administration, DHS will not be able to absorb all of the increased costs associated with the "Big Beautiful Bill" changes.

"We want our Medicaid and FoodShare members to know right now that nothing about their benefits has changed at this point, and we will not change program rules without ample time to notify them," Wisconsin Medicaid Director Bill Hanna said. "Changes will be coming in the future, and we will let members know the new rules they need to meet, when they need to meet them, and how they can meet them. It is more important than ever for Medicaid and FoodShare members to keep their contact information up to date. We will send notices, texts and emails as soon as we can if and when members need to comply with any new rules or requirements."

DHS is encouraging Medicaid and FoodShare members to make sure the phone number, email and mailing address on file are up to date by visiting access.wi.gov or using the agency's smartphone app.

The Evers administration released the new analysis as Vice President J.D. Vance was scheduled to deliver remarks in La Crosse on Thursday morning.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error