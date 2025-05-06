Environmental advocates push for stewardship funding as lawmakers prepare to write new state budget

MADISON, Wis. — With just days before the Legislature’s finance committee begins its work on a new state budget, Wisconsin conservation groups are continuing to push for state lawmakers to reauthorize funding for a program that allows the Department of Natural Resources and nonprofits to use state money to buy up land for conservation.

Republicans who control the Legislature have threatened to cut funding for the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program after the state Supreme Court ruled last year that members of the finance committee could not block conservation projects with anonymous objections.

“It would really be turning our back on our outdoor traditions and outdoor heritage to not fund Knowles-Nelson,” Charlie Carlin, director of strategic initiatives at Gathering Waters, said.

Carlin and Gathering Waters, which represents Wisconsin’s land trusts, have formed a coalition of dozens of conservation groups and are mobilizing voters to show support for Knowles-Nelson. Member of “Team Knowles Nelson” include hunting and fishing organizations, hiking and biking alliances, and land trusts.

As part of the effort, Gathering Waters has been working with environmental groups to meet with lawmakers at the Capitol and send hundreds of Knowles-Nelson post cards to lawmakers’ offices.

“To me, our natural resources are – and always have been – such an important part of what makes Wisconsin special. Funding it at the state level just makes sense,” said Sarah Widder, a Menomonie resident who attended a Knowles-Nelson advocacy session led by Carlin on Tuesday before she met with lawmakers as part of Wisconsin Conservation Voters’ lobbying day.

The Joint Finance Committee will begin its work on writing a new state budget on Thursday, according to a notice published Tuesday. That process typically takes around a month and a half. The committee aims to send a spending plan to the governor’s office before July 1.

Knowles-Nelson was founded in 1985 with strong bipartisan support. Since its creation, the program has funded the preservation of more than 750,000 acres. In addition to land purchases, Knowles-Nelson also funds improvements to public land such as boat ramps and trails.

To see where Knowles-Nelson properties are located near you, check out this map.

