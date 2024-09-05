MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Natural Resources says it’s working to increase safety patrols on ATV and UTV routes because of a rise in fatal crashes this year. Officials are also encouraging riders to wear helmets and use seat belts.
Twenty-six people have been killed in off-road vehicle crashes in Wisconsin since January, according to a report published by the DNR on Tuesday.
Watch: DNR urges safety on trails as fatal off-road crashes rise
“If this pace continues, we will pass last year’s 32 lives lost in ATV/UTV-related crashes,” said Maj. April Dombrowski, head of the DNR’s recreational safety section. “We’re asking everyone who enjoys ATVs and UTVs to take a moment, make safety a part of your conversation and your outing.”
According to Dombrowski, 18 of the 26 people who died were not wearing helmets. Additionally, the DNR has confirmed that alcohol was a factor in at least five of the crashes. Roughly 14 crashes are still under investigation, Dombrowski said.
The ages of the riders killed range from 4 to 79 years old. See the full report here.
