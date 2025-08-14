DNR increases safety efforts as off-road vehicle deaths rise

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is taking extra steps to prevent off-road vehicle accidents as deaths are on the rise.

DNR reports show that 25 people have died from ATV and UTV crashes in Wisconsin between January 1 and July 28, putting the state on track to surpass last year’s total of 40 deaths. The ages of riders killed ranges from six to 97 years old.

“The majority of our injuries are happening because people are choosing not to wear a helmet or a seatbelt,” Jacob Holsclaw, a conservation warden who leads the DNR’s off-highway vehicle program.

Harm Venhuizen With 25 people killed in ATV and UTV accidents as of late July 2025, Wisconsin is on pace for one of the deadliest off-roading years in the past decade.

Testifying before the Natural Resources Board on Wednesday, Holsclaw said that 85% of fatal ATV and UTV accidents occurred when riders weren’t wearing helmets. On top of that, alcohol played a role in more than half of last year’s fatal accidents.

In recent years, off-roading has surged in popularity in Wisconsin. Many municipalities allow off-road vehicles on public roads, and riders have registered more than 500,000 ATVs and UTVs with the DNR.

“They’ve exploded across the state,” Holsclaw said. “Folks think they’re just out having fun, they’re just out recreating. ‘I’m not in a car, I’m not in a truck.’ But they kind of forget that even when you’re on one of these machines, it has a motor, they’re powerful machines, and they’re on a roadway shared with other vehicles.”

Heading into Labor Day weekend, DNR wardens and local law enforcement are increasing their patrols on trails and ATV routes, as well as their efforts to educate riders about safety.

