Dane County Sheriff's Office arrests 'significant number' of protesters that tried to break into Ridglan Farms

TOWN OF BLUE MOUNDS — The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a "significant number of arrests were made" after it responded to around 1,000 activists converging on the Ridglan Farms beagle breeding and research facility in the Town of Blue Mounds on Saturday at 8:52 a.m.

This is the second time activists have shown up to the facility this year. The first time they did so was back in March when they managed to break into the facility and rescue 23 dogs.

Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP Animal rights activists attempt to break into Ridglan Farms beagle breeding and research facility on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Blue Mounds, Wis.

The activists, part of a group called Save the Dogs, were at Ridglan Farms for a planned protest and break-in of the facility, according to a Facebook post from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The protest was originally scheduled for Sunday, April 19, but the sheriff's office says it was abruptly changed by organizer Wayne Hsiung following a Saturday morning meeting.

The sheriff's office says around 20 law enforcement officers from across the county originally responded. It added that once on scene, officers broadcast a message to the protesters using a long range acoustic device informing them that if they trespassed onto clearly marked private property, they could get arrested.

The sheriff's office claims hundreds of protesters were trying to break through barriers and fencing on the farm while others blocked roadways leading up to the area. It also says that a vehicle drove recklessly through the property during the protest until it was stopped by law enforcement and the driver was arrested.

According to the sheriff's office, officers arrested Hsiung, the organizer of the protest, within minutes of arriving at Ridglan Farms based on probable cause for conspiracy to commit burglary. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

Hsiung released a statement via his Facebook page in response to his arrest, saying, "Only a deeply corrupt system will use tear gas and rubber bullets against peaceful activists saving dogs. We are seeing the worst in humanity today. But, in the courage of the rescuers, also the best."

Owen Ziliak/Wisconsin State Journal via AP Law enforcement deploys tear gas as activists attempt to gain entry into Ridglan Farms beagle breeding and research facility on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Blue Mounds, Wis.

Hsiung followed this up with a separate statement that reads, "I am in tears hearing these stories about what is unfolding at Ridglan Farms. This is the kind of bravery from ordinary people that changes the world. We cannot give up on the dogs. If we stay focused on this purpose, the repression will backfire."

Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP Animal rights activists react to tear gas while attempting to gain entry into Ridglan Farms beagle breeding and research facility on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Blue Mounds, Wis.

The sheriff’s office says it planned a tiered, strategic response to the protest that it says was appropriate to possible resistance from activists. The sheriff's office adds that some protesters were peaceful, but that it first used tear gas on protesters who it says were trying to break into the facility and ignored verbal warnings, then used less-lethal 40mm munitions and pepper balls if they continued.

Owen Ziliak/Wisconsin State Journal via AP Activists help an elderly woman after she had been tear gassed during an attempt to gain entry into Ridglan Farms beagle breeding and research facility on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Blue Mounds, Wis.

“It was clear from the beginning that this was not going to be a peaceful protest,” Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said.

“The DCSO response to the active break-in attempts by hundreds of protesters was appropriate and proportionate to the behaviors observed. With the assistance of our partner agencies, we were able to maintain order without anyone being seriously injured. We care about the welfare of all animals in our Dane County community. Resorting to crime, chaos, and violence is not the solution," Barrett added.

The sheriff's office adds that it does not have an exact number of protesters that were arrested and that many of these arrests are still being compiled as of Saturday evening. The sheriff's office did not report if any law enforcement officers or protesters were injured.

Ridglan Farms issued a statement in response to the protest and attempted break-in on Saturday, which reads, in part, "If any break-in participants, their supporters or police were injured today, the fault lies squarely on the shoulders of Wayne Hsiung, who organized, egged on and then led hundreds of individuals in a violent assault on a veterinary medicine research facility dedicated to improving the health of our pet animals."

"Instead of respecting the rule of law and the results of a thorough investigation which led to a binding legal agreement between the state of Wisconsin and Ridglan Farms, Mr. Hsiung decided to encourage lawlessness and vigilantism because he did not personally agree with the results of the legal process."

The sheriff's office says it recovered evidence from protesters, including saws, fence cutters, sledgehammers, handcuff keys and tear gas.

Dane County Sheriff's Office Evidence seized by the Dane County Sheriff's Office from activists protesting outside of Ridglan Farms on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting an ongoing investigation into what happened and will give updates as it progresses.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error