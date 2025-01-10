Classes resume today at Abundant Life Christian School

MADISON, Wis. — Students return to classes today at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison.

The return comes a day after outgoing Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes released a video statement about the investigation into last month's school shooting. He said detectives still have no motive for why a 15-year-old student showed up at the school and opened fire.

A 14-year-old student and teacher were killed in the Dec. 16 shooting. Police say the shooter died by suicide. Two of the six injured remain in the hospital in fair condition.

Chief Barnes said they are examining the girl's social media accounts and issuing subpoenas for information from tech companies. He added that the process takes time and they do not want to release information prematurely.

Chief Barnes added that no charging decisions will be made until the investigation is complete. He confirmed that 21 shell casings were found at the scene.

