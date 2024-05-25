Catholic church in downtown Madison catches fire following storms

MADISON, Wis. — A Catholic church in downtown Madison caught on fire Friday after witnesses said they heard a loud clap of thunder as storms rolled through the area.

The Madison Fire Department said it had extinguished the fire at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, which is blocks from the state Capitol and the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the steeple in videos and photos posted online by witnesses. The cause of the blaze has not been confirmed.

Nate Moll, who lives two doors down from the church, said he heard a “zap zap zap” electrical sound, followed by a loud crack of thunder.

The church, whose steeple dates to the late 1800s, is one of the oldest and most prominent Catholic churches in the city. It is the cathedral parish for the Diocese of Madison, housing administrative offices and often home to ceremonial functions.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error