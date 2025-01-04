California man apologizes for connection to Madison school shooting without detailing his actions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California man apologized Friday for his connection to a 15-year-old girl who fatally shot a teacher and a fellow student at a religious school in Wisconsin, telling a judge that he was prepared to accept the consequences of his actions without explaining his precise role.

Alexander Paffendorf expressed regret for his involvement when a judge offered him a chance for final words before keeping an order to confiscate his guns and ammunition in place until April 4.

He did not elaborate in his brief statement, but authorities have said he told FBI agents that he had been messaging Natalie Rupnow, the Wisconsin shooter, about attacking a government building with a gun and explosives.

AP News Dan Beazley stands with the homemade cross he brought from Michigan for victims of a shooting at Abundant Life Christin School on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024 in Madison, Wis. (AP photo/Mark Vancleave)

The student at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison killed Rubi Patricia Vergara, a 14-year-old freshman, and 42-year-old teacher Erin Michelle West, and severely injured two other students before shooting herself. Police have not disclosed a motive.

Gunderson East Funeral & Creation Care Rubi Patricia Vergara, 14, whose family says she was a freshman at the school.

A day after the Dec. 16 attack, a California judge issued a restraining order against Paffendorf, then 20, under the state's gun red flag law. It required him to turn his guns and ammunition into police. He has not been charged with any crime.

Abundant Life Christian School Erin West

Paffendorf, appearing by video in a collared shirt and tie, said Friday that he was ready for a hearing on whether the restraining order should remain in effect.

However, San Diego Superior Court Judge Devon Lomayesva delayed consideration after an attorney for the city of Carlsbad, north of San Diego, said Paffendorf was under criminal investigation. The judge decided it was in Paffendorf's interest to delay the hearing because he is under investigation and does not have an attorney.

A detective told the judge that the FBI expected the investigation to conclude within two to three months.

The restraining order does not specify which government building Paffendorf targeted or when he planned to launch his attack. It also does not detail his interactions with the student except to state that he was plotting a mass shooting with her.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error