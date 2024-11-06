Watch Now

America Votes 2024: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

Bomb threats sent to polling locations in Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, other swing states

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said four "unsubstantiated" threats to polling locations were from a U.S. foreign enemy, "namely Russia." (Scripps News)
download - 2024-11-05T201435.365.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

MADISON, Wisc. — Wisconsin was one of four states that received non-credible bomb threats linked to Russia on Tuesday, according to the FBI.

Madison, Wisconsin, was the targeted city.

Related: https://www.scrippsnews.com/politics/election-2024/bomb-threats-sent-to-arizona-polling-locations-believed-to-be-tied-to-russia

The FBI confirmed this to our partners at Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom, on Tuesday evening.

Watch: Bomb threats sent to polling locations believed to be tied to Russia

Bomb threats sent to Arizona polling locations believed to be tied to Russia

The other states that received threats were Arizona, Missouri, and Georgia.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee