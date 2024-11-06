Bomb threats sent to polling locations in Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, other swing states

MADISON, Wisc. — Wisconsin was one of four states that received non-credible bomb threats linked to Russia on Tuesday, according to the FBI.
Madison, Wisconsin, was the targeted city.
The FBI confirmed this to our partners at Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom, on Tuesday evening.
NEWS: FBI confirms to @WisconsinWatch/@propublica that Wisconsin was, indeed, one of the four states receiving non-credible bomb threats linked to Russia today. The others were AZ, MI, GA. The threats targeted Madison, a city official confirmed.— Phoebe Petrovic (@PhoebePetrovic) November 6, 2024
The other states that received threats were Arizona, Missouri, and Georgia.
