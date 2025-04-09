MADISON, Wis. — It’s not just the price of eggs that’s being affected by bird flu. Wisconsin wildlife officials suspect that highly contagious avian influenza has killed hundreds of wild birds across the state in recent months, and they’re hopeful that pace will slow as summer approaches.

Related Content: Cascade poultry farmer taking precautions after bird flu confirmed in Sheboygan County

“In mid-December we had an uptick in reports of sick and dead geese and swans in a number of counties,” Jasmine Batten, wildlife health section supervisor at the Department of Natural Resources, told the agency’s policy board on Wednesday.

Large die-offs of geese and swans in January and February were followed by reports of hundreds of red-breasted mergansers dying along Wisconsin’s Lake Michigan shoreline.

Most recently, DNR officials said they are waiting for test results to confirm whether bird flu was responsible for the deaths of more than 70 sandhill cranes in Adams County last month.

Watch: Bird flu deaths increased in recent months, Wisconsin wildlife officials say

DNR gives update on bird flu

Bird flu outbreaks have historically slowed in summer months, and Batten said she’s hopeful that will happen again this year. She also said it’s tough to tell what species the disease could continue to affect.

“It’s really hard to predict with this virus. This virus is not the same as it was when it started in 2022. There’s multiple strains, there’s a lot of genetic shift,” Batten said.

Some birds of prey, including falcons and eagles, as well as wild mammals, like bobcats and foxes, have been infected with the disease. Symptoms in wild animals include abnormal behavior, twitching, and heavy breathing.

“Our number one advice is to report sick and dead birds to DNR,” Batten said.

The DNR is interested in groups of five or more dead birds. Reports can be made via email to DNRWildlifeSwitchboard@wisconsin.gov or via phone at 608-267-0866. The DNR also advises against touching or interacting with sick or dead animals.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error