Assembly Republicans reelect Vos as speaker

MADISON, Wis. — Speaker Robin Vos will continue serving as the Wisconsin Assembly’s top Republican for yet another term after being re-elected by his caucus on Tuesday.

Vos is the longest-serving Assembly speaker in state history. He was first elected to the Legislature in 2004 and first elected speaker in 2013.

Vos will enter a new legislative session in January with the smallest GOP majority in the Assembly since he became speaker. Democrats gained ground in the state Legislature earlier this month under new, more competitive legislative maps that were passed into law this spring.

In recent years, Vos’ tenure has been marked by policy battles with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. In the last legislative session, GOP lawmakers withheld pay raises for Universities of Wisconsin employees in order to force the university system to make cuts to its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Vos said one of his top priorities in the upcoming session is returning the state’s budget surplus to taxpayers, instead of investing it into new programs.

“The best way that we can help folks with inflation is by putting the money that they overpaid back in their wallet so that they can choose to spend it on things that are important to their family. So that’s going to be something that’s worked on right away next spring,” Vos said.

That aligns with the aims of Senate Republicans. GOP lawmakers in the upper chamber reelected Sen. Devin LeMahieu last week as their leader.

“The number one issue we heard from voters was the effect of rising costs and inflation,” LeMahieu said in a statement celebrating his reelection as majority leader. “Senate Republicans’ top priority will be returning the state’s surplus to hardworking families.”

Also Tuesday, Senate Democrats reelected Sen. Dianne Hesselbein as their minority leader. Assembly Democrats plan to hold their caucus elections next week. Democratic lawmakers say they hope a narrower balance of power in the Legislature will lead to more work across the aisle.

