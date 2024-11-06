MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans will retain their control of both chambers of the state Legislature after Tuesday’s election.

The exact balance of power in Madison remains unclear as some races are still too close to call. Democrats gained ground in both chambers under new, more competitive maps that were passed into law earlier this year.

In the Senate, Democrats broke a Republican supermajority and gained enough seats to ensure they have a shot at seizing control of the upper chamber when the other half of its seats are up for reelection in 2026.

“I think what this really does for the state Senate is we’re going to be able to negotiate, and hopefully compromise on a number of things,” said Minority Leader Diane Hesselbein, the Senate’s top Democrat. “And as always, I’ve always said my door is always open, I’m open to those conversations, and I’m hoping we can do things to move Wisconsin forward.”

In the Assembly, where all 99 seats were up for reelection, members of both parties estimate that Democrats gained around 10 seats. The GOP expected those losses under the new legislative maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Previous maps gave Republicans wide majorities in the state Legislature and were considered some of the most gerrymandered in the country.

The Assembly’s top Republican said he’s happy with Tuesday’s results – and alleged that the new maps favor Democrats.

Watch: Republicans keep control of Wisconsin Legislature, but Democrats gain seats

“We were able to win maps drawn by a federal court, a state court, by the Legislature, and by the Democrats. So, we have won under every scenario that’s possible,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said. “Democrats have only made gains when they have gerrymandered districts, which are very hard for anybody to win.”

The Legislature begins a new session in January. Hesselbein said she hopes to see the slimmer margins drive bipartisan progress on school funding, health care and the environment. Her Assembly counterpart also voiced hopes for more work across the aisle.

“Things are going to change in the Legislature,” Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer said in a statement. “We have strong candidates from around the state joining the caucus. Fair maps have allowed voters to hold legislators accountable, and this will change how policy is written and what bills move through the Legislature.”

Asked whether he believed the new balance would lead to more compromise, Vos said he’s open to working with Democrats only in certain areas.

“If the Democrats’ compromise is expanding welfare, you know, having boys play girls sports and all the craziness that the national Democratic Party stands for, which is echoed by the Democrats here in Madison, no,” Vos said. “If it’s saying how do we get the money that we think should be back in the hands of the taxpayers in their hands, I’m all for that.”

