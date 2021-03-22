Menomonee Falls student heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Orlando

MENOMONEE FALLS — A big congrats to a student at North Middle School in Menomonee Falls, who won the co-champion title Monday after 20 rounds in the Badger State Spelling Bee.

Immanuel Goveas now advances to compete this summer in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Orlando, with top spellers from across the U.S. and around the globe.

This is his fourth appearance to the Badger State Spelling Bee, according to the School District of Menomonee Falls in a statement.

After a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus, the Scripps National Spelling Bee is set to return in 2021. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the format for the upcoming Bee has been altered, but will allow for a champion to be crowned in person.

The Scripps Spelling Bee final will be held on July 8 at Orlando’s Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World, and will be aired live on ESPN2. The Bee generally has been held in late May near Washington DC.

The rounds leading up to the final will be held virtually. The semifinal round will be on June 27, and aired on ESPN platforms. Details for the preliminary and quarterfinal rounds have not been announced.

The final round will feature 10 to 12 of the top spellers from the Scripps Bee. The Bee is open to children across the United States and around the world who have not started high school.

The limited number of in-person participants was done in consideration of the health and safety of the participants.

The E. W. Scripps Company is the owner of TMJ4 News.

