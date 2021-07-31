Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars finals in Tokyo

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has withdrawn from the event finals for the vault and uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics announced.

Biles, 24, withdrew from the team final after one rotation as well as the individual all-around final, citing concerns about her mental health. The vault and uneven bars finals are scheduled for Sunday.

"After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam," USA Gymnastics said. "We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances."

In qualifications, Biles became the first woman since 1992 to advance to the final in all six possible Olympic events — the team final, individual all-around final and the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor event finals. The women's floor final is on Monday and the beam final on Tuesday.

With Biles' withdrawal, American MyKayla Skinner will now compete on vault

Biles won five medals at the 2016 Olympics: gold in the team final, individual all-around, vault and floor finals, and bronze on beam.

This is a developing story and will be updated.