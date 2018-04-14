Sheboygan Falls High School prom rescheduled due to Spring snowstorm

SHEBOYGAN FALLS -- It's usually safe to say snow will not be a factor with prom plans in Wisconsin -- but this weekend proved otherwise.

Sheboygan Falls High School was supposed to have their prom Saturday night -- but the school district decided to reschedule due to the weather forecast.

"Due to the forecast, prom is being postponed until next Saturday. Further details pertaining to the rescheduling will be shared Monday. The safety of our students is our number one priority," the school district said on their website.

The Green Bay Area Public School District had to push up the start times for Saturday's prom from 7:00 p.m-10:00 p.m. and postpone all "after-prom" events at all three of their schools due to a massive snowstorm that is sweeping through Wisconsin.

A band of 6 to 18 inches fell overnight across central and northeastern Wisconsin, with another round on the way as a major spring storm system helps winter keep its grip on the Midwest.

The school said they will reimburse students who choose not to attend prom.