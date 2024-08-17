'You could go through here with a kayak': Neighbors in Sheboygan explain heavy flooding

SHEBOYGAN — Heavy rain fall led to multiple neighborhoods in Sheboygan to flood. Including, the area of 10th Place and Florida Avenue.

"Hasn't flood like that. It was pretty nuts. You could go through here with a kayak if you wanted to it was pretty crazy,” Sheboygan resident, George Klein.

TMJ4 News George Klein was at his girlfriend's house when the storm started. He said water was coming from everywhere in the basement. They said they had to get at least an inch of water out.

He said the neighborhood was filled with water.

"There was probably about three feet of water,” Klein explained.

He showed TMJ4’s Megan Lee videos of what the front lawn looked like during and after the heavy rainfall. The lawn was drowning in water and his car was practically submerged.

"Went to go move my car that was like halfway under water. Had about a foot and half of water inside my car,” Klein explained.

Luckily his car started. However, they had another mess on their hands.

"The basement was bad. It was coming through the walls, the windows. There was probably a couple inches in the basement down there,” Klein explained.

Flood restoration trucks filled the area of 10th and Florida Friday evening. Klein said some of the neighbors had water in their basements too.

TMJ4 News Near 10th and Florida in Sheboygan

Over on 21st and Wilson, kids danced in the high waters while others were worried about the damage the water would leave behind.

As Lee drove around the area, much of the water went down by dusk. However, this loading dock near 9th and Washington was completely flooded.

TMJ4 News VPI loading dock flooded in Sheboygan

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip