TOWN OF SCOTT, Wis. — Jill Tronca has been an animal lover her whole life, taking a special interest in horses. When she noticed possible animal abuse at a property just a few miles down the road in the town of Scott, she knew she had to act.

"I was really upset," Tronca said.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Tronca saw the horses in the pasture and immediately recognized signs of severe neglect.

"None of them had a body score above one," Tronca said. "It means you can see all of their bones. They essentially have really no body fat — there is nothing worse than that."

She reported her concerns to the sheriff's department.

Lucky Clover Rescue

Brian Moore, 42, is now charged with mistreating animals — intentional or negligent, a misdemeanor.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness reported seeing Moore physically abuse multiple animals on the property between March and November last year.

Watch: Woman reports suspected abuse, leading to rescue of 46 animals in Town of Scott, Sheboygan Co.

Woman turns in neighbor for animal abuse

The witness told investigators Moore used sticks, hammers, ropes, concrete rebar, and ratchet straps to whip one horse in particular, named Raven.

The witness also said she saw Moore cut Raven's face with a Swiss Army knife, an injury that required sutures.

"I feel bad for the condition they ended up in, but I do feel relieved that they're not in that situation anymore," Tronca said.

In early November, the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department confiscated 46 animals from the property, including horses, goats, rabbits, chickens, guinea hens, puppies, and kittens.

Lucky Clover Rescue

Lucky Clover Rescue

Many of the animals were taken in by Racine County rescue, Lucky Clover. The team is accepting monetary donations to help cover the animals' expensive care.

Tronca encourages everyone to speak up if they witness animal abuse.

"If you don't report it, there's no chance — those animals had no chance," Tronca said.

If convicted, Moore faces up to nine months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

I spoke to the Sheboygan County Sheriff, who says the team recommended charges for at least one other person. No other charges have been filed at the time this story aired.

The investigation is ongoing.

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in Sheboygan County? Join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip