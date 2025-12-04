Wisconsin mom battles stage 4 cancer while grieving loss of newborn son; family loses health care coverage

CEDARBURG, Wis. — A Wisconsin family is facing an unimaginable tragedy as 29-year-old Amanda Patron battles an aggressive form of breast cancer while grieving the loss of their newborn son, who died just one day after birth.

Amanda was diagnosed with breast cancer in November. By the time doctors discovered it, the cancer had already spread to her spine, ovaries, liver and bone marrow.

"They determined it was stage 4, making it incurable," said Chris Patron, Amanda's husband.

Patron family

Amanda was pregnant with their son at the time of her diagnosis. Due to complications, she had to give birth at just 25 weeks.

"We were able to hold him—me and the other grandparents and Amanda—until we removed the breathing tube and let him pass," Chris said with glossy eyes.

Elijah Thor passed away on Tuesday, less than a day old.

Patron family

"It's definitely been a long road, and as hard as it is for me, I know Amanda's suffering even more, which kills me inside," Chris said.

Watch: Wisconsin mom battles stage 4 cancer while grieving loss of newborn son

Wisconsin mom battles stage 4 cancer while grieving loss of newborn son

The couple also has a 1-year-old daughter, Maliyah, who just started walking — a milestone her parents have had to miss while spending time at the hospital.

Patron family

"I spend a lot of nights just watching her in the hospital bed, hoping that she'll be able to have a conversation," Chris said.

Now that Amanda is no longer pregnant, doctors can begin more aggressive cancer treatment.

"Hopefully we can have her last as long as possible…for the one [child] we have left," Chris said.

The Patron family started a GoFundMe that has already raised over $17,000 in just a few days.

"It's been received tenfold," Chris said, smiling softly

However, that amount will only put a small dent in the medical bills Chris now faces after losing health insurance coverage. The family will also host a fundraiser at Sheboygan's Pizza Ranch on December 17 from 4-8 p.m.

Pizza Ranch Sheboygan

Right now, Chris is taking things one step at a time, much like his daughter Maliyah, who resembles Amanda so well.

"She's been in so much pain, and so strong. It's the thing I'm going to tell Maliyah about when she gets older," Chris said.

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in Sheboygan County? Join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip