Where Northside Sheboygan residents stand on the SASD referendum now

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — For months, the Sheboygan Area School District (SASD) referendum had community members in an uproar. The district proposed rebuilding one of its schools at a different site on a notoriously busy Mill Road on the north side.

In May, neighbors told TMJ4 there is “terrible” traffic and “no sidewalks” where the road drops into a ravine.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sheboygan residents share concerns over proposed middle school site

The district has since removed the proposal from its $121 million referendum due to community pushback.

“We’re renovating what makes sense to renovate,” explained SASD Superintendent Jacob Konrath. “And that’s what we’re hoping to accomplish with this referendum — keeping the 1990s construction, but rebuilding the construction that’s nearly 100 years old.”

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

“I’m glad they chose that. I wouldn’t like [the school] to be where they wanted it to go,” remarked resident Michael Vetter.

Dennis Grapentine lives just down the road. He said he was against the proposal from the start.

"Basically, I don't think anybody supported the idea. We were pretty upset.”

Grapentine said he still can’t get behind the updated referendum.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"It's a big bill, I mean we've never had a referendum this large in the City of Sheboygan,” he noted. “Right now, I don’t feel I’m assured this is money well spent.”

The district reports major building systems are on their last legs at both Urban and Farnsworth Middle Schools. Classrooms are also too small and proper AC needs to be installed.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"We understand that $121 million is a large ask of our taxpayers,” Konrath said. "It ensures that the next two, three generations, our middle schools are covered and in good shape."

Other Mill Road-ers, including current and former teachers, I spoke with said the decision is a sigh of relief as they cast their ballots. Many said they’ll now vote "Yes" on the referendum.

“I can certainly live with it,” Grapentine said. “If the referendum passes, and that’s what people want, I’d certainly be able to live with that.”

If it passes, the mill rate would increase by $0.20.

A home valued at $100,000 would see a property tax impact of $20 per year.

The community will learn the referendum outcome when all the votes are counted on November 5.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip