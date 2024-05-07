Sheboygan residents share concerns over proposed middle school site

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Area School District wants to rebuild two of its aging middle schools. Both Urban and Farnsworth Middle Schools are nearing a century of existence.

The $126 million referendum ask would be to rebuild Farnsworth at its current location. Urban Middle School would be rebuilt on the corner of Najacht and Mill Roads.

The current site plan calls for all car and bus traffic to enter and exit the school grounds from Najacht Road. According to the district website, the referendum's impact on the district mill rate would be $0.30 per $1,000 of property valuation yearly for 20 years.

District leaders are still working on shaping the referendum question for the November ballot.

However, several homeowners and even one group have come out against the current plans. The message can be seen clearly from residents along Mill Road which leads up to the proposed site.

Signs read "Urban School on Mill Road" with a red slash in the middle.

"It's hard enough to get a truck and trailer through as is down Mill Rd.," said Ben Gerlach.

TMJ4 News Ben Gerlach helps farm the fields where the new Urban Middle School would be located. He shares his concerns over traffic in that location.

On Monday night, around 100 people shared their questions and concerns over a traffic study around the proposed school site.

Neighbors say their biggest concern is traffic and safety.

"We built our house in '85 and the traffic is just getting terrible," said Debbie Reinholz. "There's people going way too fast down here and the road's not wide."

TMJ4 News A couple that lives just down the road shares why they’re against the plans for a new Urban Middle School.

The study proposed two traffic lights nearby to address the anticipated traffic patterns, one of which would be off of Mill Rd. and Highway 42. These additions would make it acceptable according to the study authors.

School leaders say the budget in the referendum would allow for these traffic safety upgrades.

"How are we supposed to get in and out of our driveways? The traffic on Mill Rd. is already crazy," said Justin Kohlhagen.

TMJ4 News Justin Kohlhagen lives off Mill Rd. is against the proposed site.

The study looked at the short duration of time during morning and evening commutes. The study did not take into account inclement weather. It shows acceptable levels of movement at all intersections.

The Sheboygan School District superintendent says they wanted to move up the traffic study over these community concerns.

"We are set on that location," said Seth Harvatine, superintendent. "We have our community survey that's out now until May 22 where we are looking for feedback."

The school district will also be holding two more community input sessions.

One will take place on May 16 at Urban Middle School. Another will take place on May 20 at Farnsworth. Both are at 6:30 p.m.

Survey results will be shared with the board on June 25.

Read more about the plan here.