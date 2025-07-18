Town of Holland residents claim legal victory over corporate vacation property dispute

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The courtroom was packed on Thursday as the case of American Orthodontics Corporation v. The Board of Zoning Appeals for the Town of Holland garnered significant attention in the small community of about 2,000 residents.

“We wouldn’t be here without the support and the energy,” said Annemarie Valenti, who, along with her husband Dave, lives alongside Pine Beach Road, which borders Lake Michigan.

“It’s a charming, close-knit, beautiful community,” she added.

In early May, neighbors Judy and Larry Britton expressed their concerns regarding the property owned by American Orthodontics, an international orthodontics manufacturing company based in Sheboygan.

The company constructed a 9-bedroom structure intended to host potential clients, employees, and their families for three to four days at a time, at no cost.

“A corporate motel, guesthouse where people are cycling in every single week — We just felt strongly right at the beginning that was not an appropriate use in the type of neighborhood we live in,” said Dave Valenti.

The Valenti couple highlighted their worries about frequent, unfamiliar faces and increased traffic along a narrow, single-lane road. For them, the fight against American Orthodontics was about more than just their immediate concerns.

“This could’ve affected the entire shoreline,” they stated.

Initially, the Town of Holland approved the use of the property, but the Board of Zoning Appeals (BOZA) later reversed that decision.

Thursday’s ruling was critical in determining whether to affirm that reversal or side with American Orthodontics' appeal. The orthodontics company had to prove that its property was being utilized as a single-family dwelling, as specified in the town code.

“I was nervous — it was a big moment,” Annemarie remarked.

Larry added, “Both our attorneys and myself and Dave were like, ‘We might not have won this.' And then when she said ‘But…’”

Judge Samantha Bastil ultimately ruled that the guests, described by American Orthodontics as temporary visitors, “May rest their head on a pillow there after three to four nights…like one may do at a hotel." However, she noted that the guests have no financial responsibility or physical responsibility for the upkeep of the property.

“The ultimate decision of the BOZA is affirmed by this court,” Judge Bastil announced, leading to applause in the crowded courtroom.

“We are very pleased after a 13-month-plus fight,” said Larry. Judy chimed in, “With so much support from so many people — I think that speaks volumes.”

While the couples do not believe the fight is over yet, they will rest easier for now following this victory.

