Town of Holland residents oppose corporate retreat development in Pine Beach Road neighborhood

TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. — Larry and Judy Britton, longtime homeowners of South Pine Beach Road in the Town of Holland, are some of the residents leading the charge against a controversial development proposed by a major company.

American Orthodontics, an international orthodontics manufacturing company headquartered in Sheboygan, bought two lots along the road and converted them into one.

AO applied for a permit to use the property as a corporate retreat for its customers and employees.

"It's always been this quaint neighborhood setting, and this just isn't it. It's turned into very commercial if this goes through and is approved," Larry said.

For more than a year, the Brittons and their neighbors have opposed the project over concerns of parking difficulties, increased traffic, and negative impacts to the changing beachfront.

The neighborhood, currently zoned as an R-1 Residence District, is intended for "single-family dwellings," according to the town code.

"It's for family use," Larry explained. "Not for transient guests."

Judy added, "Nobody bought up here to have this happen. Nobody wants to live with a hotel on their road."

Despite these concerns, the Town of Holland Board approved the permit in September of 2023.

TMJ4 went to the Holland Town Hall to ask David Huenink, Board Chairman, for clarification.

"It does have 9 bedrooms, which is more than usual, but certainly not against ordinance," he stated.

Huenink said they've been taking resident concerns seriously.

"We certainly have been listening to them. People certainly have a right to express their views," he noted. "But in the end, the town, as I've said repeatedly, the town must follow the law."

In a significant turn of events, Holland's Board of Appeals, which oversees zoning issues, eventually overturned the permit approval in December of 2024.

This prompted American Orthodontics to file a counter lawsuit in response the following month.

The company declined TMJ4's request for comment.

Still, the Brittons are committed to preserving the familial nature of their community.

"This is just sad—this isn't what we signed up for," Judy said, staring at the AO building.

The case is scheduled to be heard in court at the end of June.

