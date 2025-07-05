Town of Holland house fire potentially caused by firework launched in basement

TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. — Authorities responded to a home on S. Pine Beach Rd. for a report of a fire potentially started by a firework set off in the basement of a home, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
A release by SCSO said once deputies made it to the scene, they saw black smoke and flames coming from the basement. A man was the only one inside the home at the time and was taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to SCSO.
TMJ4 reached out to the Oostburg Fire Department for more information, but did not receive an immediate response.
Oostburg First Responders, Cedar Grove Fire Department, Belgium Fire Department, Adell Fire Department, Cascade Fire Department, the City of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department and the Orange Cross also assisted with the call.
