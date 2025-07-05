Town of Holland house fire potentially caused by firework launched in basement

TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. — Authorities responded to a home on S. Pine Beach Rd. for a report of a fire potentially started by a firework set off in the basement of a home, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

A release by SCSO said once deputies made it to the scene, they saw black smoke and flames coming from the basement. A man was the only one inside the home at the time and was taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries.

Related article:

Fond du Lac garage fire potentially started by discarded fireworks, sheriff says

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to SCSO.

TMJ4 reached out to the Oostburg Fire Department for more information, but did not receive an immediate response.

Oostburg First Responders, Cedar Grove Fire Department, Belgium Fire Department, Adell Fire Department, Cascade Fire Department, the City of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department and the Orange Cross also assisted with the call.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip