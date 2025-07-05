Fond du Lac garage fire potentially started by discarded fireworks, sheriff says

TOWN OF FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fireworks thrown into a garbage can may have been the cause of a garage fire in the Town of Fond du Lac late on the Fourth of July, according to the Fond du Lac Sheriff's Department (FDLSO).

A deputy was the first to notice the flames coming from the garage on Stillwater Dr. around 11 p.m. and called for help from local fire departments, according to the release.

The Fond du Lac Fire Department and First Responders, the Lamartine Fire Department, and the City of Fond du Lac Fire Department responded to the fire and quickly put out the blaze.

Some of the items in the garage were lost to the fire, but it was contained and the rest of the house was only damaged by smoke. No one was injured during the fire, according to FDLSO.

The fire is not being investigated as suspicious, FDLSO said in a release.

