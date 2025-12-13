Top-rated Christmas market in the country hosted in Elkhart Lake — visitors and vendors praise its charm

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Away from the frigid cold, into a warm and welcoming atmosphere, the annual Old World Christmas Market at the Osthoff Resort brings thousands of people to Elkhart Lake each year.

It was voted #1 Best Christmas Market by USA Today's Readers' Choice in 2024; This year, it made the top three.

The market attracts first-timers like Jessica Buerger, who said there's "a little something for everybody."

Around 70 local and international vendors sell their goods, offering everything from Christmas home decor and traditional German food to clothing.

"Our booth sells warmth," said Avelin Yost, who runs Balkan Inspirations, an Estonian clothing store. She's been coming to the market for almost 20 years.

"This place here has the food, has the ambiance, has the friendliest vendors," Yost said, calling the event their very own "Hallmark movie."

Top-rated Christmas market in the country hosted in Elkhart Lake

The market, in its 27th year, is modeled after the centuries-old Christkindlesmarkt from Nuremberg, Germany.

It draws groups of friends like Jane Herrmann, Julie Rhein and Pat Sampe, who have been friends since high school.

They thought this was the perfect occasion to celebrate Herrmann's birthday.

"It's warm and cozy. The food is excellent, I love all the tasting," Rhein said.

"I love the various people from all over that have their wares here to sell," added Sampe. "I think it's wonderful, and it's right in our backyard."

Gerhard Lippman travels from a small village in Germany, specializing in hand-carved trinkets and decor.

"My grandfather started the business in 1899. My mom was the carving master, and I'm third-generation," Lippman said.

It's booths like these that garner such a large market fanbase.

"I love this place," Lippman said. “Happy holidays, and I hope we see you next year.”

The market runs through Sunday and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

