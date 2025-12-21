SHEBOYGAN — The weekend before Christmas brought hundreds of families to the Sheboygan County Museum, where Ed Henning has been playing Santa Claus for more than 30 years.

Henning has been part of the museum's Holiday Memories exhibit for the last decade, wearing a suit valued at over $1,000 and bringing joy to multiple generations of families.

READ ALSO: Vintage Prange's department store Christmas displays from mid-1900s bring nostalgia to Sheboygan County Museum

"I told my wife that I was going to the museum and she says, 'Oh, you're going home with the rest of the relics,'" Henning joked.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Over the years, Henning has built a loyal following of families who return annually for photos with Santa.

"Fourth, fifth and sixth generations," Henning noted.

Watch here: How Sheboygan County Santa Ed Henning continues to spread holiday cheer after more than 30 years.

'The thrill of the kids': Sheboygan Santa spreads holiday cheer throughout community for 30+ years

Jane and David Marusich have made visiting Santa at the museum an annual tradition for their family.

"We started seeing Santa when our oldest one, our daughter Jennifer, was 1-year-old," David said.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

The couple continues the tradition with their grown children and grandchildren.

"I love looking at the different pictures every year and watching the kids age, and it's just very sweet," Jane smiled.

The weekend before Christmas is Henning's busiest time. On Saturday alone, an estimated 600 people visited the museum to see Santa.

Despite the large crowds, Henning embraces every interaction with the children.

"The thrill of the kids. I mean, when they come around that corner, their eyes just light up, they get a big smile on their face," Henning said. "That's my payment as far as I'm concerned. I just love to see the kids enjoy it."

For families like the Marusiches, these annual visits represent more than just a photo opportunity.

"For us, it's about spending time with family… and that's what we enjoy most," David nodded.

Families can still visit Santa at the Sheboygan County Museum Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"If they've seen the rest and they want to see the best, I'm here," Henning said with a laugh.

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in Sheboygan County? Join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip