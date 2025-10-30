SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — For 20 years, Susie Holzschuh has called her Sheboygan home a peaceful place where she could hear coyotes and see deer roaming nearby.

READ ALSO | Dump truck traffic disrupts Stonebrook Crossing neighborhood for months; residents want answers

Now, she feels like a prisoner in her own home due to incessant construction from multiple city projects.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Construction trucks hauling dirt for a new subdivision and sports complex have been using residential streets near Moenning and Stahl roads, prompting outcry from residents.

The trucks are forced to use these residential routes due to a road dispute between the City of Sheboygan and the Town of Wilson.

"Makes it very unsafe for anyone to take a walk," one resident said about the ongoing construction impact.

Watch: Black air filters illustrate poor air quality from Sheboygan construction

'That's what we've been breathing': Black air filters illustrate poor air quality from Sheboygan construction

"It causes traffic issues for people," another resident added.

"It sounds like you're living on a highway," a third resident noted.

The constant truck traffic has created significant problems for residents. Holzschuh said her house would continually shake from the heavy vehicles passing by.

But more than the noise and vibrations, Holzschuh says the dust has been unbearable, especially because she's missing a large piece of her lung.

"I'm a lung cancer patient, and it's difficult," Holzschuh said.

The air filters in her home demonstrate the severity of the dust problem. Holzschuh showed filters that had been in use for about a month and a half to two months — turned black.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"That's what we've been breathing," she scoffed.

Holzschuh said she's had to power wash her house multiple times due to dust accumulation.

"The work continues. How they're doing the work continues," Holzschuh said. "I'd like to breathe the same kind of air I did before they did this."

The mayor previously said the city is working with the DNR to find an alternate route for the construction trucks.

There may be a stopping point in November due to weather conditions, but the project will resume in the spring.

Holzschuh is hoping the city and contractors will adopt a plan to reduce the health and safety concerns affecting residents.

"Do what they can to help us maintain a lifestyle while they're creating new lifestyles across the street."

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in Sheboygan County? Join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip