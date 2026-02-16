SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. — Taxes can be troublesome and confusing, but with the right preparation and knowledge, you can navigate tax season more confidently.

Tax expert shares tips to avoid scams and find help during filing season in Sheboygan County

David Begalke, founding partner for Begalke and Associates in Sheboygan, has been helping folks with taxes for 45 years. His expertise runs deep.

"My father was an accountant, so it's in the blood," Begalke said.

When picking a tax preparer, especially if you have more complicated assets and income like a small business, Begalke recommends always looking for someone with a certified public accountant license, or CPA.

"We've done a lot of studying. We're professionals. We live and breathe this 52 weeks out of the year," Begalke said.

In the Sheboygan and Plymouth areas, the average cost for tax preparation ranges from $250 to $750.

Scammers like to target people, especially around tax season. Begalke's advice?

"Be vigilant because it's a world of scamming out there and it's everywhere," he said.

To protect yourself, be cautious of phishing emails, regularly change account usernames and passwords, do not give out your Social Security number unless it's to a trusted preparer, and ignore any calls claiming to be from the "IRS."

"The IRS does not call you. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue does not call you. They will initiate any questions they might have on a return via a letter," Begalke explained.

There are also free resources available for seniors and low-income families. One option is located in the heart of town at Mead Public Library. The program is sponsored by the IRS and AARP, and appointments can be scheduled anytime through April 3.

Call 920-459-3400 for availability.

Just outside the county line at Lakeshore Technical College, the Voluntary Income Tax Assistance program also offers free help to the same groups. They're available Tuesdays through the end of March. Appointments are required.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue and IRS websites are also valuable resources for tax preparation assistance.

